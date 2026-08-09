Reliable Transportation Is Boosting Our Image

Massachusetts’ transportation system is working the way it was intended.

That may seem like a surprising statement after the challenges of the past decade, but the performance of our transportation network this summer is directly related to both the positive experience for residents of and visitors to Greater Boston and our region’s newly enhanced reputation.

As we enjoy the success of this historic summer, we should appreciate the value of a reliable transportation system – and raise our expectations for what it can support in the future.

Success Was No Accident

The MBTA, Massport and the commonwealth’s regional transit authorities all faced extraordinary pressure during the FIFA World Cup, the return of the Tall Ships, Fourth of July celebrations and a surge in summer tourism. They delivered.

This success did not happen by accident. It was the result of careful planning, strong leadership, and sustained public investment. MBTA General Manager and MassDOT Secretary Phil Eng continues to earn praise as one of the most effective public officials in Massachusetts, but credit is also due to his leadership team at the MBTA, Gov. Maura Healey and legislative leaders.

Consider these recent numbers: The MBTA moved almost 110,000 fans to World Cup matches and the average wait time at South Station was only 12 minutes. After the games, the average wait for return trains from Foxborough was just 27 minutes. Most importantly, every train arrived at Gillette Stadium at least 90 minutes before kickoff.

So, the MBTA achieved a perfect record on the most important metric: Every fan who chose transit reached the match on time.

Instead of headlines about transportation failures, the MBTA quietly did its job, and the news stories highlighted our region’s strengths. This should invite future tourists and events to this area. We proved our transportation system can step up when needed.

A Turning Point for the T

This summer feels like a turning point for the commonwealth’s transportation system.

The “fiscal cliff” facing the MBTA is no longer an immediate concern because of legislative support and Fair Share surtax funding. Subway service is consistently safe and reliable, with the Orange Line operating a record number of daily trips.

Bus service has improved dramatically as well. In spring 2023, more than 8 percent of scheduled bus trips were dropped because operators or equipment were unavailable. Today, that figure has fallen below 1 percent.

And ridership on regional transit authorities outside Greater Boston has now exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

These improvements resulted from investments in employees, maintenance and infrastructure that restored public confidence in the system.

Time to Build on This Success

Our transportation system is far from perfect, but these improvements became reality because of investments in the workforce and infrastructure. It is a strategy that should continue – and expanded – to grow the economy and continue enhancing the quality of life in this region. There are three steps to continue this progress.

First, the commonwealth should accelerate the transformational infrastructure projects that improve mobility and strengthen the economy. The I-90 Allston Multimodal Project is perhaps the best example because it would replace aging highway infrastructure, create new transit options and allow for new housing and commercial development in Beacon Park Yards. The economic benefits alone justify moving forward without additional delays.

Second, Massachusetts needs new incentives to encourage people to choose transit. Traffic remains an ongoing frustration for commuters throughout the region and mass transit remains an effective way to reduce congestion on our highways.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is offering new fare policies this fall, such as a pilot program for free transfers between subway, bus and ferry trips made within a two-hour window. The MBTA is reducing fares on express bus routes and extending the $1 weekend companion fares on commuter rail. This is a good start.

New Investment for the 21st Century

Finally, state leaders should revisit the recommendations of the governor’s 2025 Transportation Funding Task Force. To build a 21st century transportation system we will need additional capital investment. One option to support this is by dedicating a larger share of Fair Share surtax revenue for transportation infrastructure. The Legislature has endorsed this financing approach, but not at the level proposed by Gov. Healey.

As the MBTA, MassDOT, Keolis and our state leaders take a deserved bow for their performance this summer, we must remember this success was years in the making. The MBTA built a new commuter rail platform in Foxborough before the World Cup arrived. Sec. Eng’s team believed they could operate expanded service under intense public scrutiny. The legislature properly funded the budget. When this summer arrived, this plan worked.

It should be the roadmap for the future. Continued investment in reliable transportation will grow our economy, improve quality of life and ensure Massachusetts remains a place where businesses, workers, residents and visitors all want to be.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.