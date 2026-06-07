Hot Property: Main South Plaza

What: Main South Plaza

Where: 807 Main St., Worcester

Owner: Main South Community Development Corp.

Built: 2025-2026

A row of vacant and blighted properties have been redeveloped as six commercial condominiums by a Worcester-based nonprofit, Main South Community Development Corp.

The Main South Plaza project will sell the commercial spaces on a lease-to-own basis at discounted prices to local entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The project originated from MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) program in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which concluded in 2022. MassDevelopment provided a $650,000 loan and $1.8 million in grants for the project.

Bay State Bank has prequalified five business owners for mortgages that will be offered at below-market interest rates and reduced down payment requirements.

They Said It:

“Improving the independence of small business owners, through innovative affordable commercial real estate development combined with strong community partnerships, is critical to preserving local businesses that serve the everyday needs of our communities.”

— Seth A. Pitts, president and CEO, Bay State Bank