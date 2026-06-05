The Gossip Report: June 5, 2026

What kind of views would your dream home have? There are plenty to choose from in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. The first home in the roundup sits a head taller than its neighbors – and the surrounding scrub oak – thanks to a hill. The third and fifth look out onto two of Chatham’s many coves, and the Back Bay spills out in front of the fourth. Only the second house, nestled in a forest, doesn’t boast vistas.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 16-22, 2026.

Price: $10,000,000

Buyer: Four Shawkemo Nantucket LLC

Seller: Charlotte A. Rogers and Gary L. Rogers

Agent: Brian Sullivan, Fisher Real Estate

Size: 6,065 square feet on 2.39 acres

Sold: 5/20/2026

Price: $9,739,680

Buyer: Weston 3 Idlewile RT

Seller: Lisa Wallack and Neil A. Wallack

Agent: Collin Sullivan and Daniel Resop, William Raveis Real Estate

Size: 9,314 square feet on 6.03 acres

Sold: 5/22/2026

Price: $7,312,500

Buyer: Chatham 246 Sir T

Seller: Patricia S. Gibson and Peter W. Gibson

Agent: Chris Rhinesmith, Jessica Blute LaRocco and Pam Wise, Compass

Size: 3,712 square feet on 0.91 acres

Sold: 5/21/2026

Price: $7,050,000

Buyer: Cody’s Treats LLC

Seller: Laurie Hollis Glimcher

Agent: Janice Lipof, Hammond Residential Real Estate

Size: 3,500 square feet

Sold: 5/21/2026

Price: $5,500,000

Buyer: 15:30 Seapine LLC

Seller: 330 Seapine Road NT

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 2,910 square feet on 1.04 acres

Sold: 5/19/2026