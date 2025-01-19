Hot Property: NEU Residence Hall

What: West Village G Student Residence Hall

Where: 450 Parker St., Boston

Owner: Northeastern University

Built: 2004

Northeastern University selected Kripper Studio to redesign 109,000 square feet of interiors at the West Village G student residences in Boston, seeking to enhance quality of life and a sense of community.

The 6-story building includes four tiered classrooms along with apartment-style student residences.

Led by general contractor Turner Construction, the project upgraded shared amenity spaces, classrooms and the building entrance while improving energy efficiency.

Nearly 1,200 light fixtures including ground-floor pendants were updated with energy-saving LED bulbs. Flooring was replaced with a durable and low-VOC vinyl tile with a wood-like finish.

They Said It:

“Starting with the existing interior architecture, we designed visual cues to better navigate the building. We added fields of color. A complimentary palette of alternating colors on large expansive wall surfaces creates a wayfinding logic.”

— Amir Kripper, founding principal, Kripper Studio