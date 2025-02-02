Hot Property: Q Division Studio B

What: Q Division Studio B

Where: 171 Rindge Ave., Cambridge

Owner: Q Rindge LLC

Built: 2024

Cambridge’s Q Division recording studio now offers Dolby Atmos mixing capabilities following the completion of its Studio B.

The mixing suite and overdub room provide analog and digital stereo mixing, and Atmos mixing with a Neumann surround sound speaker system. The new equipment reflects Q Division’s strategy to provide services typically not available in musicians’ home studios, according to Q Division owner Jon Lupfer.

The Dropkick Murphys, Yo-Yo Ma and The Both, a collaboration between Aimee Mann and Ted Leo, all recently recorded at the North Cambridge studio. Previously located in Davis Square, Q Division bought the 171 Rindge Ave. property in 2022.

The new Q Lounge includes an exhibition of black-and-white photos by Jon Strymish, featuring musicians including Jonathan Richman and Peter Wolf at New England rock venues.

They Said It:

“In 2025, many people have the capabilities of mixing at home, so we’re looking for something that they couldn’t do. This facility is hard to replicate.”

— Jon Lupfer, owner, Q Division