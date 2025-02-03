Personnel File – No. 396

Calare Properties
Framingham-based real estate investor Calare Properties said it’s promoted five:
- Todd Barclay to co-chief investment officer
- Bailey Duffy senior associate
- Sam Joseph to senior associate
- Lauren Manley to senior associate
Greylock Federal Credit Union
Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Darell Dickerson to assistant vice president of administrative services.
Hometown Mortgage
Hometown Mortgage, based in Easthampton, said it’s hired Paul O’Reilly as a regional director of mortgage originations. He was previously a branch manager and senior loan officer at Guaranteed Rate.
J Barrett & Company
Beverley-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Kim Burns has joined its Cummings Center office in Beverly as a Realtor.
MutualOne Bank
Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced it’s promoted Daniel Serafin Sr. to senior vice president and chief information officer.
Pentucket Bank
Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank announced it’s hired Ellen Roche as vice president and residential loan officer.
Redgate
Boston developer and real estate investment firm Redgate announced the promotion of four staffers to principal: Kristi Dowd, Peter DeLuca, Alex Dubanowitz and Laura Gregoriadis.