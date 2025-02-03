Personnel File – No. 396

Calare Properties

Framingham-based real estate investor Calare Properties said it’s promoted five:

Todd Barclay to co-chief investment officer

Bailey Duffy senior associate

Sam Joseph to senior associate

Lauren Manley to senior associate

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Darell Dickerson to assistant vice president of administrative services.

Hometown Mortgage

Hometown Mortgage, based in Easthampton, said it’s hired Paul O’Reilly as a regional director of mortgage originations. He was previously a branch manager and senior loan officer at Guaranteed Rate.

J Barrett & Company

Beverley-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company announced that Kim Burns has joined its Cummings Center office in Beverly as a Realtor.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced it’s promoted Daniel Serafin Sr. to senior vice president and chief information officer.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank announced it’s hired Ellen Roche as vice president and residential loan officer.

Redgate

Boston developer and real estate investment firm Redgate announced the promotion of four staffers to principal: Kristi Dowd, Peter DeLuca, Alex Dubanowitz and Laura Gregoriadis.