Hot Property: Shore Haven Falmouth

What: Shore Haven

Where: 321 Shore St., Falmouth

Owner: Hajjar Management

Built: 1900

Located across from Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth, a 21-room hotel under new management features interiors by Boston designers Reider + Co. that are inspired by the Cape Cod landscape.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based hotel development and management company Lark’s newest property offers rooms equipped with mini refrigerators, blackout shades and complimentary WiFi. Outdoor guest amenities include a heated saltwater pool, lounge seating, and outdoor patio and fire pits.

Lark’s portfolio includes approximately 75 boutique hotels that operate under the Lark Hotels, Bluebird by Lark, Blind Tiger Guest Houses and AWOL brands. The group also manages independent hotels across a diverse range of markets.

They Said It:

“Shore Haven gives guests a new way to experience one of Cape Cod’s most vibrant coastal towns. We look forward to welcoming visitors and helping them discover the enduring charm of Falmouth.”

— Peter Twachtman, CEO, Lark