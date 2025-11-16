Hot Property: The Bower

What: The Bower

Where: 248 Cabot St., Beverly

Owner: Montserrat College of Art

Built: 2025

Montserrat College of Art’s new creative complex in downtown Beverly includes affordable artist studios, galleries, performance venues and offices designed to meet the needs of nonprofits and creative professionals.

The 3-story, 36,000 square-foot Bower complex opened this month at 248 Cabot St. More than 30 artist studios, a gallery and lounges occupy the top floor. Lower levels include a gallery, meeting rooms and administrative offices for local nonprofits, including Beverly Main Street and The Cabot. A flex space is dedicated for concerts, dance and theater performances and community events.

An open house has been scheduled from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 in conjunction with Beverly Main Street’s annual Downtown Art Crawl. The event will include a gallery reception, performances, art installations and tours.

They Said It:

“This building will be a place where students can see, hear, and experience the business of creativity. We believe this incredible facility will help transform Beverly into the regional leader in the arts economy.”

— Michael Kerr, creative enterprises founding director, Montserrat College of Art