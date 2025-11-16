Real Estate Agents Balk at Negotiating Fees

Homebuyers looking to pay their agents directly have found little success, according to a new consumer group study.

Instead, buyers are being told not to worry – that the seller would pay the commission. Some are being told that buyers never pay any agent fees, just sellers.

That’s not what was supposed to happen as a result of two landmark antitrust lawsuits, settled a year ago, between disgruntled homebuyers, the National Association of Realtors and several large brokerages.

Under the new compensation rules put in place because of the class-action cases, sellers and their agents were no longer required to post how they intended to pay agents who were working with buyers. Also, before being shown any houses, agents are now required to have buyers sign a contract that includes how, and how much, the agents will be paid for their services.

It was hoped that both steps would “uncouple” buy- and sell-side commissions, allow for more negotiation over sales fees on both sides of the table and eventually lead to lower costs for both buyers and sellers.

For the most part, though, it’s pretty much business as usual, per a report by the Consumer Policy Center, an independent think tank.

Agents Worked Around New Rules

Removing the barriers to negotiation “was not sufficient” to move the needle, according to the report’s authors, CPC Senior Fellow Stephen Brobeck and Fellow Wendy Gilch.

The reason: The real estate profession has found ways to minimize the settlements’ impact.

While attempts to negotiate “might increase” as buyers and sellers learn about the new regulations, Brobeck and Gilch write that “it has become increasingly apparent that successful agent work-arounds have greatly limited these opportunities. Buyers are still assured by most agents that sellers will pay their commissions.”

Other studies have found similar results, and other groups agree that commission rates have barely budged since the NAR settlements. But the CPC was the first to take a ground-level look at what’s actually happening in the realty trenches.

Study Used Mystery Shoppers

To wit, CPC’s researchers mystery-shopped 281 buy-side agents from “the most active brokerages in 26 diverse metro areas.”

They found it “very difficult” for buyers to bargain lower fees, with those who try being “met with a barrage of arguments.” Typical excuses included insisting that most sellers in a particular market pay the commissions, or that buyers are never expected to pay these fees.

Buyers are also often told that if the seller and their agent don’t pay the buyer-agent’s share, buyer-agents won’t show their houses. “Typically sellers pay because they don’t want to be at a disadvantage,” is a frequent refrain.

Based on these findings, Brobeck and Gilch believe the presettlement goal of truly separating commissions “should be revived and prioritized.”

They also call for allowing buyers to include agents’ commissions in their mortgages, calling it “the most practical mechanism” for driving down costs. Right now, federal regulators do not allow borrowers to finance sales commissions, even though it is generally accepted that sellers include their fees in their selling prices.

Agents Would Accept Lower Fees

Interviews with the agents revealed that while they resisted at first, they were willing to bargain when faced with pushback. A full two-thirds said they would accept a lower fee, and of those, a third would agree to lower their fee by a full percentage point.

If your agent balks, find another one who is more amenable to cutting their levy – at least a little.

Sellers also should try to negotiate their side of the commission, but Brobeck and Gilch advise against offering a specific percentage. Instead, sellers should just indicate they want to bargain.

Researchers also found that a number of agents ignored the requirement calling on them to have buyers sign contracts before showing them the first property, with some saying it wasn’t necessary.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with these contracts, but buyers should be careful of their terms. Some tie you to the agent for months, while others allow the broker to turn you over to another agent if you are dissatisfied with the original one.

However, rather than signing formal agreements, nearly half of the agents interviewed said they would offer short-term “touring” contracts, which could be terminated without penalty if you became unhappy with the agent’s services.

Meanwhile, industry practices remain a fertile ground for more class-action suits, the CPC report warns, if only because agents and their brokers all tend to charge the same rate. Some 95 percent of the agents interviewed quoted a commission between 2.5 percent and 3 percent, with nearly three times as many citing the higher figure.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.