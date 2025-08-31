Hot Property: The Clubhouse

What: The Clubhouse

Where: 116 Huntington Ave., Boston

Owner: Columbia Property Trust

Built: 2025

A Back Bay boutique office building has a new amenity space and two new tenants that collectively take up almost 16 percent of the building.

Columbia Property Trust announced leases totaling 43,000 square feet at the 273,000-square-foot 116 Huntington Ave., across the street from the Prudential Center and next-door to Copley Place.

The leases include the conversion of data trust company Ataccama’s 9,442-square-foot short-term lease into a long-term deal and a doubling of Bicara Therapeutics’ space to 19,043 via a subleases.

Columbia also announced the opening of a 6,400-square-foot tenant amenity space, dubbed The Clubhouse. It includes a fitness facility, conference room, lounge, kitchen and Full Swing golf simulator to compliment ground-floor cafe and wine bar Jaho Coffee.

They Said It:

“116 Huntington continues to attract and retain some of Boston’s most innovative and forward-thinking companies. With The Clubhouse, best-in-class management, and an unmatched Back Bay location, we’re delivering a workplace that inspires creativity, collaboration, and growth, and tenants are responding with new commitments and expansions.”

— Ted Koltis, Head of Real Estate, Columbia Property Trust.