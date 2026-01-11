Hot Property: The Residences on Appleton

What: The Residences on Appleton

Where: 5 Essex St., Holyoke

Owner: WinnCompanies

Built: 2023-2025

After sitting vacant for decades, a 111-year-old mill complex in downtown Holyoke has been converted into 88 loft-style senior living apartments. The Residences on Appleton reached full occupancy in December, three months after its completion.

Developed by Boston-based WinnCompanies, the $55.3 million project includes all income-restricted units within a sprawling structure that once housed the world’s largest alpaca wool mill.

Bank of America served as the project construction lender and as the investor in the project’s state and federal low-income housing tax credits.

Resident amenities include a fitness center, lounge, outdoor recreation area and sky bridge spanning railroad tracks and connecting to a new community building.

They Said It:

“This effort preserved an iconic feature of Holyoke’s proud industrial legacy, created much-needed housing for seniors who want to stay in the community they love, and provided an economic boost to the city’s downtown.”

— Larry Curtis, Chairman, WinnDevelopment