Mass. Transportation Plans Are Working – and Must Continue

In 2025, Massachusetts state government delivered real improvements to the transportation system and demonstrated a responsible strategy for spending public dollars. Despite the disruption and uncertainty at the federal level, the results in the commonwealth are clear: State leaders set specific priorities and followed through.

This led to a stable MBTA’s operating budget, increased Fair Share funding devoted to transportation and expanded state support for infrastructure investments. As 2026 begins it is time to renew our goals and not rest on this recent success.

Gov. Maura Healey’s Transportation Funding Task Force initiated many of these achievements. This group brought together a broad range of stakeholders and recommended plans to address immediate transportation challenges while also advancing a longer-term vision on transit service, the regional economy and steps to reduce carbon emissions.

This approach worked in 2025. Legislative leaders and transportation advocates aligned around the Task Force’s recommendations to harness Fair Share surtax funds to significantly increase aid to the MBTA.

Combined with the steady leadership of General Manager Phil Eng, the MBTA is using these resources to improve reliability and address long-deferred maintenance across the subway system.

Build on Recent Successes

As we begin 2026, we should not confuse incremental progress for long-term success.

Massachusetts is now entering a more challenging fiscal environment due to changes in federal aid and lower economic growth. This will increase pressure to reallocate some transportation funding for other state priorities, particularly now that the most immediate MBTA crisis has been averted.

Yes, it would be a mistake to assume the transportation system does not require the same level of focus or investment, especially as we enter an election year.

Transportation issues consistently play a central role in Massachusetts gubernatorial campaigns. Former Gov. Charlie Baker emphasized the progress at the MBTA during his 2018 reelection campaign, but unfortunately that proved to be short-lived. Subway derailments and the Orange Line fire showed deeper systemic issues and helped propel approval of the Fair Share amendment and Gov. Healey’s election in 2022. The gas tax was a defining issue in multiple gubernatorial elections over the past few decades.

If there is one safe prediction for 2026, it is that transportation funding and service will again be central campaign issues.

Task Force Points Way Forward

The ideal path forward should involve a return to the Transportation Funding Task Force report.

A central argument is an even split of Fair Share surtax revenue between transportation and education and it may be time for a law change so that this money is automatically distributed. This would eliminate the unnecessary competition between these two areas of the state budget and honor the original intent of the ballot question approved by voters.

When it comes to top transportation spending priorities, the Task Force identified significant statewide needs for road and bridge maintenance, as well as the vulnerability in underground culverts that need help to withstand increased stormwater and climate impacts. The state did launch a dedicated culvert repair program, but meeting the full need will require increased annual funding.

At the same time, continued state support for transit operations is essential to maintain safe, reliable and affordable T service – not only at the MBTA, but across regional transit authorities throughout Massachusetts.

Keep Investing in Allston and Commuter Rail

Safety and maintenance are the foundation of sound transportation policy, but long-term success also depends on modern infrastructure that drives economic growth.

History shows that the new projects demonstrate the value of pursuing transformational projects alongside system maintenance. We can see this in the development of the Seaport District, the Central/Artery and Greenway corridor and the Red Line extension to Alewife.

The I-90 Allston Multimodal Project should be the next addition to this list. Even though the Trump administration’s rescinded a federal grant, the project’s core benefits for transportation, housing, community development and economic growth remain unchanged. Massachusetts has now studied this project for more than a decade and the rationale for moving forward is clear.

If delivered properly, this project replaces failing infrastructure, unlocks land for housing and jobs, and creates a new district that benefits the entire region. Completing design work and advancing early action items in 2026 is justified and necessary.

The same is true for improvements to the commuter rail system. Increasing frequency, electrification and better service are essential to expanding housing opportunities, reducing emissions and supporting economic growth beyond Greater Boston.

Transportation progress in 2025 showed that Massachusetts is on the right path. A real strategy is in place, funding tools exist and the benefits are possible. By maintaining focus and building on recent successes, the commonwealth can ensure that today’s progress becomes lasting success for decades to come.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.