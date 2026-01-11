Latest HDIP Grants Awarded to Projects from Lowell to Hyannis

A one-time infusion of $57 million approved by the state Legislature enabled the Housing Developmentment Incentive Program to offer three rounds of grants to developers in 2025.

The latest awards, announced in late December, deliver $15 million to six projects in five Gateway Cities:

$3 million to Concord Square Development for 100 housing units at 117 North Main St. in Brockton;

$2.5 million to Bryant Hotel LLC for 48 units at the Elmcourt Hotel in Brockton;

$3 million to MassCanCapital for 89 units at the Globe Mills Lofts in Fall River;

$1.8 million to Starbuck Corp. for 40 units at 94 Stevens St. in Hyannis;

$2.4 million to Novus Properties for 27 units at 246.1 Market St. in Lowell’s Boot Mill Complex;

And $2.5 million to Cuoto Brothers Development for 65 units at 4586 Acushnet Ave. in New Bedford.

The Legislature expanded the HDIP program from $10 million to $30 million and added a one-time bonus of $57 million in 2023.