Hot Property: Walpole Mall

What: Walpole Mall

Where: 90 Providence Highway

Owner: Wilder

Built: 1974

A 27,000 square-foot Burlington store and The Milkshake Factory will join the tenant roster at The Walpole Mall as owner Wilder continues its makeover of the 429,283 square-foot property.

Construction of a 40,500 square-foot Fun City Adventure Park is under way. The indoor amusement venue including trampolines, inflatables and party zones will anchor the redesigned original mall space.

Burlington will replace the former Joann’s storefront, while the 1,550 square-foot Milkshake Factory will open late this year in the former GameStop location. Panera Bread, Panda Express, and Taco Bell recently updated their interiors and facades.

They Said It:

“This revitalization breathes new life into a legacy structure – reshaping it to reflect how people connect and gather today. We’re not just updating the space; we’re turning the entire center into a destination packed with experiential moments, energy, and community.”

— Andy LaGreca, principal, Wilder