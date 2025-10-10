Mass. Foreclosure Levels Drop Compared to Rest of Country

As foreclosure activity is picking up across the nation, the same can’t be said in New England.

Massachusetts ranked 30th in the nation with 1,426 properties filing for foreclosure, or a rate of one out of every 2,114 homes, according to a third-quarter report from real estate data firm Attom. This represents a 5.8 percent drop year-over-year.

“In 2025, we’ve seen a consistent pattern of foreclosure activity trending higher, with both starts and completions posting year-over-year increases for consecutive quarters,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “While these figures remain within a historically reasonable range, the persistence of this trend could be an early indicator of emerging borrower strain in some areas.”

A total of 72,317 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process in the third quarter, up 16 percent from a year ago.

Properties foreclosed in the third quarter of 2025 had been in the foreclosure process for an average of 608 days. This represents a 25 percent decrease from the same time a year ago.

Connecticut’s rate of foreclosure was ranked 14th in the nation. One out of every 1,384 homes had a foreclosure filing, representing an 8.06 percent drop year-over-year.