How Top Real Estate Teams Create Customers for Life

Currently there’s an all-out war being waging between Zillow, Homes.com (owned by CoStar) and Rocket Companies, a new entry into the fray after proposing to acquire Redfin.

At stake is who will capture the consumer first and then convert that client into a customer for life for their company.

Realtors, and real estate teams in particular, are uniquely suited to win this war because these large companies cannot afford to pursue local market niches. If you’re ready to beat the big guys to the punch, here’s what to do to begin building customers for life for your business.

A “customer-for-life” strategy addresses what best supports your clients while they are living their lives in the properties you sell them. A closing should never be the end of the relationship, but rather the beginning of your journey together as your customer for life.

Unfortunately, most teams and solo agents are very poor at keeping in touch with past clients. In fact, most fail to stay in touch after the transaction closes. Part of the issue is that the industry as a whole is hyper-focused on lead generation, often ignoring the relationship building opportunity that can create customers and referral business for a lifetime.

Aim for Concierge-Level Onboarding

The moment a client signs with a contract with you, provide them with a digital “welcome kit” that outlines the key steps in the closing process, the timeline for completion for each contingency, how to reach you and your team, as well as a list of your most trusted vendors like movers, cleaners and contractors.

You can also include personal touches such as a coffee gift card or even a Spotify playlist called “Your Home Search Soundtrack” filled with songs from their favorite artists. This makes your clients feel heard and cared for.

This is also the moment to tag your clients by category and then develop a customer a life strategy for each profile.

For example, tag clients by stage of life such as “newlywed,” “young family,” “empty nester,” “investor,” etc. Also be sure to store facts about them such as their dog’s name, their favorite sports teams, how they take their coffee and so on. These become conversation-starters and connection-builders.

The next step is to ask yourself what their future real estate needs might be. Is it a move from their condominium to a home with a backyard in an area with great schools? Is there a vacation home or vacation home in their future? Are they planning to add an ADU added to their property for a family member or a source of rental income? If they’re older and approaching retirement, will they be downsizing or searching for a home that can accommodate two or more generations of family members?

The 12-Month Post-Close Plan

If you want to have your buyer or seller become your customer for life, the first year after their transaction closes is critical. Create a post-close plan for every client. It should include a few key milestones.

Week one: An in-person check-in to address any challenges they may be having as well as to deliver a thank-you gift for them doing business with you. Also, if you haven’t already done this while they were under contract, give them a list of places where they can get energy rebates for appliances and other types of improvements.

Month one: An in-person, phone or text message checking in to see if they have hit any post-closing issues as well as maintenance tips for the next quarter like changing the filters on the HVAC.

Quarterly: Launch a “Homeowner Happiness” email with a mix of home tips, neighborhood events, and personalized service offerings. You can also send out print or digital coupons for a buy-one-get-one-free from your favorite local restaurant.

Be Human First, a Realtor Second

Life happens and not everything is celebratory. Be there when it matters.

Congratulate them on the great moments including birthdays, anniversaries, first day of school, graduations and promotions. More importantly be there when you hear about a seriously ill family member, divorce, death or even the loss of a beloved pet. Show empathy, not just salesmanship. These are the moments that build real relationships. Ultimately, referrals don’t come from clicks or scripts – they come from genuinely showing that you care.

While Zillow, Homes.com and Rocket bet on predictive AI, algorithmic targeting and massive ad spends to build customers for life, the one thing these giants cannot do is to be there personally the important milestones in your clients’ lives.

When your clients feel heard and supported, when you are there for them when it matters most, that’s when the value provide will make them want to be your customers for life.

Bernice Ross is a nationally syndicated columnist, author, trainer and speaker on real estate topics. She can be reached at bernice@realestatecoach.com.