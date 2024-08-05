Jack Conway Continues Growth With Constantino Realty Group Acquisition

Residential brokerage Jack Conway has made another acquisition as Costantino Realty Group of Weymouth becomes the latest group to link up with the real estate company headquartered in Hanover.

Constantino Realty Group was started in 2014 and primarily focused on the South Shore real estate market. Owner and broker Joe Constantino along with six other agents now work for Jack Conway.

“I am thrilled to be joining a company with the reputation and track record of results that Jack Conway offers to me and my agents,” Costantino said in a statement. “Jack Conway is a local, family-owned company and I am excited to continue to offer our clients the Jack Conway principles of honesty, integrity and hard work that have become the foundation of the Costantino Realty Group.”

In its announcement Jack Conway said the Constantino Realty acquisition is the third brokerage Jack Conway has bought in the last 12 months. The brokerage now has nearly 700 agents across Greater Boston, the South Coast and Cape Cod.

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know Joe and the members of his company, and we are thrilled he has decided to join forces with Jack Conway,” Jack Conway CEO Carol Bulman said in a statement. “His expertise and commitment to the consumer and his community is inspiring, and we are pleased he has chosen Jack Conway for this next stage of his real estate journey.”

Larger brokerages across Massachusetts have been buying up smaller competitors over the last two years to either cement their control of certain regions or expand into new ones. They’re taking advantage of lean times created by the dramatic collapse in numbers of homes for sale driven both by high interest rates and by high prices that have kept many prospective sellers on the sidelines.