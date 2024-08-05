Personnel File – No. 375

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank has hired Cheryl Galloway as assistant vice president and community development officer. She previously held a similar role at Rhode Island-based BankNewport.

ERA Key Realty Services



Northbridge-based brokerage ERA Key Realty announced Lervison Santo has joined its Billerica office as a Realtor.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced it’s promoted Haidy Girgis to commercial banking relationship manager.

GoldMark Partners LLP

Boston commercial real estate and corpporate law firm GoldMark Partners LLP has hired Brian G. Caferty as a partner. Caferty is the former vice president of legal affairs at real estate and investment firm Combined Properties.

Kaplan Construction

Boston-based Kaplan Construction has hired Anne Sequeira as a scheduling manager.

Massachusetts Housing Partnership

Three staffers at the Massachusetts Housing Partnership Center for Housing Data have been honored with ESRI’s Special Achievement in GIS award for their work mapping and analyzing housing and other data to support municipalities complying with the MBTA Communities Act: Director of the Center for Housing Data Tom Hopper, senior research analyst Matija Janković and research manager Ellen Marya.

National Development

National Development, the commercial real estate firm based in Newton, announced it’s hired Linda Swain as its new vice president of marketing and communications. Swain was previously and executive at developer Redgate and commercial brokerage JLL.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill’s Pentucket Bank has promoted Jackie Karlberg to vice president and portfolio manager.

Rockland Trust

Hanover-based bank Rockland Trust has name Chris Reilly as vice president and commercial banking officer for its team covering the North Shore. Reilly joins Rockland Trust from Eastern Bank, where he spent 13 years as a vice president and business banking relationship manager, and previously as a branch manager.

South Shore Bank

Weymouth-based South Shore Bank has hired Laurie Dunn as the new manager of its Hingham branch. Dunn previously managed Santander Bank branches in Duxbury and Plymouth.