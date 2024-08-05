Synergy Sells Beacon Hill Property for $9.25M

A mixed-use building in the heart of the Beacon Hill business district was sold by an entity affiliated with Boston-based Synergy Investments for $9.25 million.

The 105-109 Charles St. property includes 18 apartments and a trio of ground-floor storefronts. The buyer is 105-109 Charles LLC, a corporation whose managers include private equity executive Paul Edgerley and Boston Foundation board chair emerita Sandra Edgerley.

The property’s retail tenants include Rugg Road Paper Co., Yosemite Eyewear, and Covet accessories and consignment.

The Colonial Revival and Greek Revival-style property was built in 1840 as a single-family dwelling before being converted into apartments and commercial space, according to brokerage Boston Realty Advisors.

Boston Realty Advisors Managing Director Kevin Benzinger oversaw the sales process.