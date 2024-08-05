Madison Park Proposes 63-Unit Project in Roxbury

A nonprofit with a long history of affordable housing development in Boston is proposing a 63-unit apartment and condominium building for a wide range of incomes.

Madison Park Development Corp. is seeking to develop the 81,000-square-foot project at 639 Warren St. in Roxbury. The 6-story rental section would be reserved for households earning 30 to 80 percent of area median income, while a 3-story wing containing nine home ownership units would be reserved for households earning 80 to 120 percent of AMI.

The rental building would include 54 apartments, 2,000 square feet of commercial space and community space, according to a notification letter submitted by attorney Nicholas Zozula of McDermott, Quilty, Miller & Hanley LLP to the Boston Planning Department.

The Grove Hall neighborhood site includes a pair of parcels totaling 0.75 acres currently used as surface parking, both of which are owned by Madison Park Development Corp.

The project will require dimensional zoning relief along with Article 80 large project approval. Developers propose 22 parking spaces and open space behind the building.

Since its founding in 1966, Madison Park Development Corp. has developed affordable and mixed-income housing in Roxbury and South End and currently owns more than 1,300 apartments.

Leslie Reid, the organization’s CEO since 2019, recently announced she has joined Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. to oversee expansion efforts and new product development.