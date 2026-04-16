Jeanne D’Arc Adds Payment Processing Solution

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union has added a new payments technology provider.

Payroc will provide payment processing software to the credit union. Payroc’s services include smart point-of-sale systems, online payments, electronic invoicing via email and text message, compliant cost-savings programs such as cash discounting and surcharging, mobile processing, digital invoicing, same-day funding, reporting and analytics, risk monitoring, and fraud management.

“This partnership unlocks world class payment technology solutions allowing us to tailor to the unique needs and goals of our business members,” Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Brian Collins said in a statement. “Payroc’s expertise and technology helps us streamline operations, improve reliability at the point of sale, and support the continued growth of our members.”

The company was founded in Chicago in 2003. It has over 190,000 clients and conducts over 789 million transactions a year.

“What we’re building is greater than a partnership—it’s a collaboration with real intention,” Payroc Senior Vice President Chad Stephens said in a statement. “Both teams are driven by the same goal: helping local businesses thrive with smart payment solutions and service they can count on.”