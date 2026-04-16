South Shore Chamber Leases HQ in Hingham

A Hingham-based real estate company inked a lease with South Shore Chamber of Commerce as one of the first tenants of an office building it acquired in 2025 for $4.2 million.

The chamber leased 4,000 square feet at 4 Pond Park in Hingham. The building had been vacant for six years prior to Ellis Realty Advisors’ acquisition and a subsequent capital improvement program.

“We envision this being an innovative hub for the South Shore business community – one where our members, partners, and staff can gather to create and plan for the future,” South Shore Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim Cahill said in a statement.

The chamber relocated from 1050 Hingham St. in Rockland.

Ellis Realty Advisors and Norwell-based Archway Construction recently updated the 20,300 square-foot building with a 40-person boardroom, fitness center and more flexible office spaces.

Ellis Realty Advisors has more than 30 employees and provides property and construction management, leasing and financial oversight services.