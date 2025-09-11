JLL Expands Capital Markets Team in Boston

JLL added a former HFF capital markets broker as it expands its capital markets investment sales team in Boston.

Patrick Shields has participated in more than $10 billion in transactions and recently relocated from JLL’s Chicago offices to Boston.

“As a gateway market, Boston’s diverse economy is anchored by technology, financial services, healthcare and education sectors. The city continues to draw investment from an institutional standpoint and with more stability emerging, we anticipate both the office and the life sciences sectors to present a significant amount of opportunity in the near term,” Senior Managing Director Chris Angelone said in a statement.

Shields joined JLL through its acquisition of HFF in 2019 and has more than 15 years experience in real estate and finance.

The Boston capital markets team is co-led by Angelone and Senior Managing Director Brett Paulsrud. It also includes Executive Managing Director Coleman Benedict, Managing Director Scott Carpenter and Associate Brooke Howard.