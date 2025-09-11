‘On the Square’ Plans Unveiled in Dorchester

A Dorchester nonprofit unveiled plans to demolish its own headquarters to create a $38 million mixed-use development, including 41 affordable housing units.

Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corp. owns the 0.3-acre site at 587-595 Washington St., including a single-story office building that contains its offices and retail tenants.

The “On the Square” project proposes a 4-story, 73,146 square-foot building including 9,094 square feet of ground floor office and commercial space.

The project would include 21 apartments and a pair of roof decks for residents, according to a submission to the Boston Planning Department. Third-party tenants would occupy 3,200 square feet in the new building, with the balance occupied by the corporation’s new headquarters.

Units would be reserved for households ranging from under 30 to 60 percent of area median income.

The Codman Square development site includes a garage on an abutting parcel also owned by the nonprofit housing developer. Under changes to the Boston zoning code approved in 2021, the project would be exempt from on-site parking requirements because it contains all income-restricted units. Two off-street spaces are proposed.

The project will require variances from the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal for floor area ratio, building height and rear yard setback.

The nonprofit was founded in the early 1980s by local activists to stabilize the neighborhood’s housing stock and improve economic opportunities. This spring, it broke ground on the second phase of its Talbot Commons project, comprising 42 affordable apartments at 151 Spencer St. and 25 New England Ave.