Josh Kraft Drops Out of Boston Mayoral Race

After suffering a blistering preliminary election loss to incumbent Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Josh Kraft announced Thursday night that he’s suspending his campaign.

Kraft earned 23.1 percent of the vote in a four-way citywide race to Wu’s 72 percent Tuesday. And he only managed to win 11 of the city’s 275 precincts, mostly in South Boston and a small corner of Southeast Dorchester.

As the two top vote-getters in an officially nonpartisan contest, Wu and Kraft advanced to the November general election.

“Over the last couple of days, I’ve continued to listen – to my supporters, my friends, my family and to the people of Boston – the voters who spoke on Tuesday night,” Kraft wrote, in part, in a message posted to his social media accounts shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I have determined that what is right for this city—during a time in America where we need to come closer despite all our differences, instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart—is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, to drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way,” he continued.

He wished Wu “success” in attacking the city’s challenges.

A number of real estate industry figures had pinned their hopes on Kraft’s ability to challenge Wu on issues like housing production, particularly on high affordability mandates they blame for stymieing developments on the edge of being able to pencil out. Kraft also took downtown landlords’ side in their ongoing dispute with the Wu administration about office tower valuations and alleged “retaliation” for appealing higher valuations.

Kraft’s statement promised to take the $3 million he claimed he would have otherwise spent on his campaign over the coming weeks and partner with “organizations like The Phoenix and the Gavin Foundation” to assist in “tackling the humanitarian crisis at Mass & Cass.”

The former nonprofit executive said he also plans to “work towards setting up a recovery campus,” but said further details would be forthcoming.

“Public service is part of who I am, and I will never stop pushing for solutions that make this city safer, fairer, and stronger,” Kraft said. “I remain concerned about our city, and I will continue to be a committed partner for all Bostonians – from City Hall to our vibrant neighborhoods – who remain committed to our best days being in front of us, not behind.”