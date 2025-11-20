Keurig Dr Pepper HQ Sells for 29 Percent Discount

A 431,233 square-foot corporate campus occupied by Keurig Dr Pepper’s headquarters traded for $84.5 million in an acquisition by Los Angeles-based Montana Avenue Capital Partners.

The 53 and 63 South Ave. properties include two buildings containing office, R&D and manufacturing space.

Newmark represented the seller, Peakstone Realty Trust of El Segundo, California, and arranged acquisition financing.

53 South Ave. previously traded in November 2015 for $119.8 million, according to Burlington assessors’ records, while the 63 South Ave. property sold for $39.4 million in December 2014.

The office building at 53 South Ave. totals 280,560 square feet, while 63 South Ave. contains 150,673 square feet of R&D and manufacturing space.

In August, Keurig Dr. Pepper announced plans to acquire the parent of Peet’s Coffee and split itself into two independent publicly traded companies. The new Global Coffee Co. would encompass the Keurig, Peet’s, Jacobs and L’OR brands. It will continue to be headquartered in Burlington, according to an announcement by Newmark.

“53 & 63 South Ave. are among the marquee office and advanced R&D/manufacturing assets in the market,” Newmark Executive Managing Director James Tribble said in a statement.

Keurig’s presence in Burlington dates back to 2014, when its then-parent Green Mountain Coffee Roasters signed an initial lease for 424,000 square feet and consolidated its previous operations from Reading, Wakefield and Woburn.

Burlington-based Gutierrez Companies sold the complex in 2015 following its completion of the two-phase build-to-suit project.