Lamacchia Adds Two CT Offices with Brokerage Acquisition

Waltham-based Lamacchia Realty is doubling its footprint in Connecticut by acquiring a two-office, 24-agent brokerage in the state.

Lamacchia announced its acquisition of the Briotti Group, with offices in the central Connecticut city of Waterbury and neighboring town of Wolcott, earlier this month. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old Briotti Group was formerly affiliated with Weichert Realtors.

It’s the brokerage’s 13th acquisition in New England in the last three years, and follows a 2022 walk-over deal that saw it gain a 15-agent office in Southington, also in central Connecticut, and its recent opening of an office in the coastal suburb of Milford, Connecticut. Lamacchia Realty now has nearly 30 offices in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Southeastern New Hampshire, plus an additional office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lamacchia’s announcement said the company planned to “deploy a very aggressive marketing campaign in the region” to increase its new offices’ reach, using bilboards, social media posts, postcards, newspaper ads and television ads.

“After three and a half years of being in Connecticut, I’m thrilled to have finally found an acquisition with a great company that will help us grow our market share in central Connecticut. I knew Stephen and his agents were the right fit from the very first conversation I ever had with him,” Lamacchia Realty CEO Anthony Lamacchia said in a statement.