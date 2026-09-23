Law Firm Expanding With 58K SF Lease in Financial District

Boston-based Rubin Rudman will expand and relocate from 53 State St. to Tishman Speyer’s One Federal St. office tower in Boston’s Financial District next year.

The firm signed a 15-year lease for 57,844 square feet within the 38-story, 1.1 million square-foot tower for its nearly 200 lawyers and staff.

The deal expands Rubin Rudman’s footprint from under 43,000 square feet at its current home of the past decade. It has hired architects Gensler to design the new office interiors.

“Our diverse legal roster boasts an average age of 40, making our 106-year-old law firm a go-to firm for lateral legal talent and a vibrant and exciting place to practice law. We look forward to creating a new office environment that represents who we are today and where we are going,” Managing Partner John J. McGivney said in a statement.

Preliminary plans include a staircase connecting the firm’s two full floors and multiple common areas for casual interaction, and a new large conference space with capacity for more than 100 visitors.

Cresa represented Rubin Rudman in its space search.