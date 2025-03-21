Lender Buys One Lincoln for $400M

Boston’s 1.1 million-square-foot One Lincoln office tower was sold to its lender for $400 million at a foreclosure auction today.

MSD Partners, which led at $1 billion refinancing package in 2022, submitted the only bid of $400 million during a public auction outside the 36-story tower on the edge of the downtown business district.

Fortis Property Group of New York bought the newly-completed tower in 2006 for $889 million. State Street Corp. was its anchor until 2023, when it relocated to One Congress.

Although HarbourVest leased 250,000 square feet on seven floors in 2022, the tower lost another major tenant and source of income during last year’s WeWork bankruptcy. WeWork drastically downsized its footprint from 241,000 square feet to three floors last year after declaring bankruptcy.

DivcoWest provided a senior mezzanine loan as part of the 2022 refinancing package.

Attorney Adrienne Walker of Boston represented MSD in submitting the winning bid, declining further comment. Paul E. Saperstein Co. Auctioneers & Appraisers oversaw the bidding process.

The refinancing included $200 million in major renovations and upgraded amenities at the building, including a new terrace on the podium section of the building and construction of a lobby food court.