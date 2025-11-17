Leominster Keeps Plastics Manufacturer in 213K SF Lease

A Quebec injection molding manufacturer solidified Leominster’s status as “Plastics City” with a renewal of its 213,000 square-foot lease at 175 Pioneer Drive.

The Arris Partners-owned property is a key operational center for GSC USA’s emerging U.S. production, according to an announcement by brokerage Savills. GSC manufactures furniture and storage items including the Ramtuff, Enduro and Organiz-It brands.

Savills Corporate Managing Directors Steve Woodworth and Mitch Kumin represented GSC USA in the transaction.

“Large-scale industrial renewals can be incredibly complex, particularly in legacy manufacturing markets where access to essential infrastructure is scarce,” Woodworth said in a statement.

Concord-based Arris Partners acquired the 10.7-acre property in August 2022 for $24.9 million.

The availability rate for manufacturing properties in Greater Boston, spanning 39.5 million square feet of space, rose from 8.1 percent to 9.2 percent in the third quarter, according to a recent report by brokerage Colliers.