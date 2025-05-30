Lots of Competition for Homes, Despite Listing Build-Up

Homebuyers in New England will have to deal with some of the most competitive markets in the country, according to a new report from Zillow.

Greater Boston, is the fourth-most competitive market in the nation, with Providence, Rhode Island, and Hartford, Connecticut, placing ahead of it. The Boston area had 10.3 “engaged shoppers” per listing in March while Hartford had 11.3 engaged shoppers per listing.

Zillow defined “engaged shoppers” as “people who have saved or shared a for-sale listing on Zillow.”

“This spring, we’re seeing signs of a more balanced housing market. Inventory is up 20% over last year, and about 1 in every 4 sellers are cutting prices,” Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy said in a statement. “Still, there are areas where competition is intense and there are bidding wars for most homes. To compete in these markets, buyers need their finances in order, full visibility into what’s for sale and an agent who is an expert negotiator in their corner.”

With so much competition for homes, prices are continuing to trend upwards despite a growing number of homes sitting on the market. 52.9 percent of homes sold in March sold above the listing price in Greater Boston while 61.8 percent sold for above asking in the Hartford area.

Additionally, in March, homes did not stay on the market for long, with the average time on market in the Boston area being just seven days. In Greater Hartford, homes were typically off the market in just six days.