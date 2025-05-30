The Gossip Report: May 30, 2025

The third home in this week’s Gossip Report is a mix of historic and restored architecture with contemporary touches. Just look at the parlor – its detailed crown molding contrasts with the thin glass dividing wall and door, framed in black steel, that can set it off from the stairwell. The same, almost factory window-style design makes a reappearance in the floor-to-ceiling French doors that separate the kitchen from a small back patio.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 13-19, 2025
1) 6 Fargo Way, Nantucket
Price: $6,595,000
Buyer: Mary K. Peacock and Warner Peacock
Seller: Chilton D. Varner
Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 4,986 square feet on 2.98 acres
Sold: 5/13/2025
2) 240 Devonshire St. #5301, Boston
Price: $6,450,000
Buyer: Heather Durst and Kristoffer Durst
Seller: MCAF Winthrop LLC
Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston
Size: 2,369 square feet
Sold: 5/15/2025
3) 155 Warren Ave., Boston
Price: $6,100,000
Buyer: Brooks A. English
Seller: Philip A. Nardone and Scott E. Peltier
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 3,555 square feet
Sold: 5/15/2025
4) 31 Monument Square, Boston
Price: $5,300,000
Buyer: 31 Monument Sq LLC
Seller: Bryan M. Dechario and Alexa Gilbert
Agent: Le Cao, BA Property & Lifestyle Advisors
Size: 4,656 square feet
Sold: 5/13/2025
5) 49 North Bay Road, Osterville
Price: $5,300,000
Buyer: David Kolstad and Diana Kolstad
Seller: Barclay B. Kass and Dennis M. Kass
Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 5,960 square feet on 1.12 acres
Sold: 5/15/2025