LuxRECapeCod Cuts Ties With Gibson Sotheby’s

The LuxRECapeCod team has cut its ties with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty and opened a new office as an independent brokerage.

Former team co-lead Brian Pothier will be managing partner, while fellow former co-lead Matt Leonard will be managing director, LuxRECapeCod said

Pothier has over 30 years of experience in real estate, according to his LinkedIn profile. Leonard has more than a decade of experience in the industry.

“Our experienced, full time agents offer a mix of skills and scope of services,” Pothier said. “And this brings our customer service to the next level.”

The LuxRECapeCod team includes a staging and styling division headed by Bernadette Gent. The brokerage is focused on using local contractors, Leonard said.

“We make resources available and hire local contractors to give a property a needed refresh,” Leonard said in a statement. “And our clients realize a higher profit in the sale of their home. It’s a win for our clients and we create jobs in our community.”

Anthony Bartolini will be a broker for the newly independent outfit, while Leona Bicker will be a Realtor for LuxRECapeCod.