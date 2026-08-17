LuxRECapeCod Cuts Ties With Gibson Sotheby’s

By Sam Lattof | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Aug 17, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Matt Leonard (left) and Brian Pothier. Photo courtesy of LuxRECapeCod

The LuxRECapeCod team has cut its ties with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty and opened a new office as an independent brokerage.

Former team co-lead Brian Pothier will be managing partner, while fellow former co-lead Matt Leonard will be managing director, LuxRECapeCod said

Pothier has over 30 years of experience in real estate, according to his LinkedIn profile. Leonard has more than a decade of experience in the industry.

“Our experienced, full time agents offer a mix of skills and scope of services,” Pothier said. “And this brings our customer service to the next level.”

The LuxRECapeCod team includes a staging and styling division headed by Bernadette Gent. The brokerage is focused on using local contractors, Leonard said.

“We make resources available and hire local contractors to give a property a needed refresh,” Leonard said in a statement. “And our clients realize a higher profit in the sale of their home. It’s a win for our clients and we create jobs in our community.”

Anthony Bartolini will be a broker for the newly independent outfit, while Leona Bicker will be a Realtor for LuxRECapeCod.

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LuxRECapeCod Cuts Ties With Gibson Sotheby’s

by Sam Lattof time to read: 1 min
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