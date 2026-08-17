Personnel File – No. 454

Bay State Bank

Bay State Bank announced it’s promoted Kevin J. Hussey to senior vice president of credit and risk administration.

LuxRECapeCod

Brewster-based brokerage LuxRECapeCod announced its founding by Brian Pothier and Matt Leonard. The two had previously managed a team of the same name affiliated with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

MassDevelopment

Boston-based MassDevelopment, the state’s quasi-public economic development agency, announced it’s hired Bran Shim as its new chief financial officer, at the rank of executive vice president. Shim was previously senior advisor, assistant secretary and state budget director and finance director at the state Executive Office for Administration and Finance.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank, based in Framingham, said it’s hired Jeffrey Morse as senior vice president and chief lending officer. Morse was most recently a senior vice president and the commercial lending team leader at Main Street Bank.

River Run Bancorp

Newburyport-based River Run Bancorp, parent to Newburyport Bank, Pentucket Bank and Rollstone Bank & Trust, said it’s hired Holly Rutko as senior vice president and senior risk manager. Rutko comes to the mutual holding company from HarborOne Bank where she was vice president and regulatory compliance officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust said it’s hired Eric Johnson as senior vice president and manager of its Braintree commercial banking center, overseeing its commercial real estate team, and Matt Collins as a vice president and small business development officer. Johnson formerly held a similar role at Needham Bank. Collins was most recently vice president and regional manager at Granite State Development Corp.

SCU Credit Union

Sharon-based SCU Credit Union said it’s hired Corey Shaw as its new vice president of risk and compliance.

Synergy

David Greaney, founder and CEO of Boston real estate investment firm Synergy, was awarded A Better City’s 2026 2026 Norman B. Leventhal Excellence in City Building Awards, in the “land use” category.