‘Mission-Critical’ Amazon Robotics Hub Trades for $43M

A “mission-critical” mainstay of the northern suburbs’ growing robotics cluster was reportedly acquired for $43 million.

CBRE had listed the 400 Riverpark Drive property in North Reading, which is 93-percent leased to an Amazon Robotics R&D center.

Framingham-based Atlantic Management sold the 139,000 square-foot building to Lightstone Group of New York, Bisnow reported, following a five-year ownership period. Atlantic acquired the property in 2021 for $20 million.

The property is leased to Amazon Robotics through 2034 and Bright Horizons through 2039, according to a CBRE listing.

Amazon Robotics established its presence in the market with the acquisition of Kiva Systems, a North Reading robotics company, in 2012.

The 400 Riverpark property is a “mission-critical facility” for Amazon Robotics, serving as the company headquarters next to its manufacturing plant at 300 Riverpark Drive, according to CBRE.

Amazon Robotics and other industry vendors continue to expand their presence in the region. In July, Wilmington officials approved conversion of a vacant 298,895 square-foot warehouse at 175 Lowell St. into an Amazon Robotics R&D center.

In 2023, warehouse robot manufacturer Locus Robotics broke ground on its new headquarters at 100 Fordham Road in Wilmington. The 200,000 square-foot facility includes R&D, manufacturing and office space and opened in October 2024.