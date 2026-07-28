Luxury Brokerage Adds Ex-Coldwell Banker Realtors

Former Coldwell Banker Realtors Steve and Nicole Connolly are joining MGS Group Real Estate. The duo will join forces with Teri Adler on a new team to be called Adler Connolly2, MGS Group announced last week.

The Connollys formerly worked out of Coldwell Banker’s Wellesley office.

“Our buyers and sellers can continue to get the absolute best experience, now supported by three seasoned professionals,” Adler said in a statement. “Our collective deep knowledge of the MetroWest market and use of cutting-edge technology benefits everyone we work with. As a team, we also bring creativity and authenticity throughout the process, ensuring it’s seamless from beginning to end.”

The Connollys are on track to close more than $132 million in transactions in 2026, MGS Group said. This includes completed and pending sales so far in 2026. In 2025, the duo had $124 million in sales, MGS said.

“We have had a long relationship with Teri and realized our ethos and values are completely in sync,” Steve and Nicole Connolly said in a joint statement. “Plus, she has two decades of incredible experience selling real estate in MetroWest. It made sense to bring our brands together because the benefit for our clients is unparalleled.”

MGS Group Real Estate has offices in Boston, Wellesley and New York City. MGS has Realtors in over 20 cities and towns throughout the state of Massachusetts.