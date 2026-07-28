Downtown Law Firm Relocating to South Station Tower

The latest shuffling of office space among downtown Boston tenants has Greenberg Traurig relocating from International Place to the new South Station Tower.

The global law firm leased 77,745 square feet at the 51-story tower that opened last fall.

Greenberg Traurig is the second law firm to lease offices at Hines’ new development atop the Atlantic Avenue transit hub. In late 2024, Jones Day signed on as the development’s first office tenant with a 41,000 square-foot lease.

The tower contains 680,000 square feet of office space below 166 luxury condominiums. Other office leases have been signed for 249,000 square feet by JPMorgan Chase, 57,000 square feet by FM Global and 11,000 square feet by hedge fund Citadel.

Greenberg Traurig’s Boston office was established in 1999 and had more than 90 attorneys in late 2024, according to an announcement at the time. The firm has 35 U.S. offices and a large real estate practice. It represented the tenant in one of Boston’s highest-profile office leases of 2025: DraftKings’ relocation to 225 Franklin St.

Greenberg Traurig’s space footprint at International Place was not immediately available. It will occupy the 19th and 20th floors and a portion of the 18th floor at the South Station Tower, according to a filing with the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds.

Messages were left with Hines and Greenberg Traurig seeking comment.

According to a midyear market report by Hunneman, Boston’s 78 million-square-foot office market had a 17.9 percent vacancy rate, including a 16.6 percent vacancy among class A properties.