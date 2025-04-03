Majority of Boston Condos Selling For Below Asking Price

The majority of Greater Boston condominiums are selling for less than their original list price according to a new report from Redfin.

The report states that 52.9 percent of condos in the Boston area are selling for below their original list price. This is an increase of 6.8 percent year-over-year.

“The good news if you’re a prospective condo buyer is that sale prices are now falling in some areas, and sellers are offering up concessions, meaning you might be able to get a good deal,” Redfin Senior Economist Asad Khan said in a statement. “If you’ve been priced out of owning a condo, know that rents are hovering below their pandemic highs thanks to an apartment building boom, so renters may also find success asking for concessions.”

While more condos in Boston are selling for their original list price, the median original list price of condos in the market increased by 11 percent to $599,450.

Nationwide, more condos are selling for less than their original list price. 68.4 percent of U.S. condos that sold in February sold for less than their original asking price, up from 63.3 percent a year earlier and the highest February level in five years.

Redfin notes that while all property types appear to be returning to pre-pandemic norms, condos are selling for below the original asking price but condos are the closest to returning to those levels. The share of condos that sold for less than the original listing price in February was just 3.5 percentage points below February 2019 levels, while single-family homes and townhouses were short 4.1 and 4.9 percentage points, respectively.

The report comes as many Greater Boston brokers warn about the importance of pricing a listing correctly in this high mortgage rate environment.