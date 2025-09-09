Mandarin Retail Condo Sold for $83M

The retail storefronts at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay were acquired for $83 million by a Toronto investor.

The Hennick Group said the acquisition complements its existing holdings in Harvard Square. The private equity company entered a joint venture in 2021 for ownership of 1430 Massachusetts Ave.

The Back Bay property is 82 percent leased to Frette, MiniLuxe, Lunette Optic and the local flagship branch of Citizens Private Bank. The sales price equates to over $2,876 per square foot.

“As a private investor with patient, permanent capital, we remain focused on curating high-quality properties that we can be proud to own for the long-term,” Managing Director Jory Hennick said in a statement.

JLL represented the seller, and procured the buyer.