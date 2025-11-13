Marcus Partners Expands Industrial Portfolio by 307K SF

Boston-based Marcus Partners expanded its industrial portfolio by 307,053 square feet with the acquisition of five properties in Medford and Chelmsford.

Marcus Partners partnered with Rhino Capital on the $40.5 million transaction.

The portfolio is 99 percent leased and includes 118 Mystic Ave. in Medford and 27 Industrial Ave., 187 Billerica Road, 10 Elizabeth Drive and 16 Progress Ave., all in Chelmsford.

In the past 12 months, Marcus Partners has acquired more than 2.2 million square feet of industrial real estate.

“The demand for light industrial facilities continues to be robust and this portfolio offers strong occupancy plus substantial growth potential,” Marcus Partners Managing Director Chris Legocki said in a statement. “In a time of market uncertainty, this portfolio appeals to a diverse tenant base and offers resilient cash flow and value creation opportunities through a range of macro outcomes.”

Citizens Bank provided financing for the acquisition.

Greater Boston’s industrial vacancy rate rose for the second consecutive quarter to 12.6 percent, according to a report released this week by brokerage Colliers.