Mass. AG Secures $7M Settlement For Renters

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has reached a $7 million settlement with LivCor over its rent pricing.

The settlement dealt with allegations that LivCor used RealPage’s – a software company facing additional legal action – revenue management system to align rental prices with those of competing landlords by illegally sharing and gathering confidential pricing information. This enabled landlords to keep prices high, even in conditions when they would have naturally lowered prices.

“At a time when Massachusetts residents are facing rising housing costs and a shortage of affordable options, my office is proud to have secured this settlement against those whose conduct undermines fairness and competition in the rental housing market,” Campbell said in a statement. “My office will continue to hold bad actors within our housing market accountable.”

LivCor is a multifamily asset management company based in Chicago.

Campbell is part of a multi-state coalition that has an ongoing antitrust lawsuit against software company RealPage. Under the terms of the agreement with LivCor and subject to federal court approval, LivCor must stop using any software that uses competitively sensitive information for its rent prices and cooperate in the ongoing prosecution of RealPage and other defendant landlords.

The coalition’s lawsuit alleges that the defendants shared nonpublic competitively sensitive data to generate pricing recommendations using RealPage’s algorithms. The lawsuit then further alleges that landlords understood that their nonpublic data would be used to recommend prices not just for their own units, but also for competitors who use the programs.

This settlement comes after Campbell announced another $7 million multistate settlement with Greystar in November 2025.