The Gossip Report: June 19, 2026

The house in this week’s fourth spot is a newly built single-family home on a relatively small lot in Newton. Still, the house manages to feature six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 8,800 square feet. The finished lower level offers a family room with a wet bar, gym, a home theatre and a second mudroom.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 1-5, 2026.

1) 300 Pier 4 Blvd PHM, Boston

Price: $6,800,000

Buyer: Bruce L. Booth Jr. RET and Bruce L. Booth

Seller: PHM Harbor T

Agent: Cort LaBonte Coldren Coopersmith Group, Compass

Size: 2,564 square feet

Sold: 6/4/2026

2) 188 Brookline Ave. PH29A, Boston



Price: $5,650,000

Buyer: Nirav G. Desai and Deepa Soni

Seller: Thomas Milns

Agent: Jennie & Eddie Luxury Living Boston Team, Regatta Realty

Size: 2,742 square feet

Sold: 6/4/2026

3) 370-380 Harrison Ave #14J, Boston

Price: $5,375,000

Buyer: Robert Bishop and Katherine D. Hartsell

Seller: Quinn S End LLC

Agent: Erin DeGenova, The Collaborative Companies/Lovejoy Wharf Condominiums

Size: 2,713 square feet

Sold: 6/4/2026

4) 28 Dorothy Road, Newton



Price: $5,300,000

Buyer: Amy Colwell and James Strain

Seller: Desert Ridge LLC

Agent: Deborah M. Gordon, Coldwell Banker Realty

Size: 8,800 square feet on .55 acres

Sold: 6/1/2026

5) 159 Bridge St., Manchester



Price: $5,200,000

Buyer: Jennifer A. Lamont and Jennifer A. Lamont RET

Seller: Andrew S. West and Megan S. West

Agent: Kristin Francoeur, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 8,742 square feet on 2.5 acres

Sold: 6/2/2026