The Gossip Report: June 19, 2026

The house in this week’s fourth spot is a newly built single-family home on a relatively small lot in Newton. Still, the house manages to feature six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 8,800 square feet. The finished lower level offers a family room with a wet bar, gym, a home theatre and a second mudroom.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 1-5, 2026.
1) 300 Pier 4 Blvd PHM, Boston
Price: $6,800,000
Buyer: Bruce L. Booth Jr. RET and Bruce L. Booth
Seller: PHM Harbor T
Agent: Cort LaBonte Coldren Coopersmith Group, Compass
Size: 2,564 square feet
Sold: 6/4/2026
2) 188 Brookline Ave. PH29A, Boston
Price: $5,650,000
Buyer: Nirav G. Desai and Deepa Soni
Seller: Thomas Milns
Agent: Jennie & Eddie Luxury Living Boston Team, Regatta Realty
Size: 2,742 square feet
Sold: 6/4/2026
3) 370-380 Harrison Ave #14J, Boston
Price: $5,375,000
Buyer: Robert Bishop and Katherine D. Hartsell
Seller: Quinn S End LLC
Agent: Erin DeGenova, The Collaborative Companies/Lovejoy Wharf Condominiums
Size: 2,713 square feet
Sold: 6/4/2026
4) 28 Dorothy Road, Newton
Price: $5,300,000
Buyer: Amy Colwell and James Strain
Seller: Desert Ridge LLC
Agent: Deborah M. Gordon, Coldwell Banker Realty
Size: 8,800 square feet on .55 acres
Sold: 6/1/2026
5) 159 Bridge St., Manchester
Price: $5,200,000
Buyer: Jennifer A. Lamont and Jennifer A. Lamont RET
Seller: Andrew S. West and Megan S. West
Agent: Kristin Francoeur, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 8,742 square feet on 2.5 acres
Sold: 6/2/2026