Mass. AG Secures Over $700K for Residents in Cash App Lawsuit

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell secured $730,000 for the state’s residents in a $45 million multi-state settlement with Block Inc., which owns Cash App.

Campbell’s office and other state attorneys general alleged that Block misled consumers about the safety of Cash App, failed to protect users from fraud and failed to provide the fraud protection and resolution that was required by law.

These missteps included not having proper customer support, with early users having to direct message the company on social media or in the app to get help. The company didn’t have a support number for customers to call.

The company also ran a social media promotion called Cash App Fridays, encouraging users to publicly post their account usernames for a chance to win a weekly prize. Bad actors took advantage of this, contacting users and informing them that they had won and gained access to their accounts. The lawsuit alleged that Block knew about these scams and kept running the promotion anyway.

Under the settlement, Block has agreed to implement and maintain responsible practices, including improving its customer support, such as offering live support methods 24 hours a day with a human available by phone for at least 13.5 hours. The company has also said it will discontinue marketing practices that are known to increase fraud and aims to fulfill its legal obligations to investigate fraud claims and reimburse users for unauthorized transactions.

In Block’s 2025 fourth-quarter earnings call, it stated that Cash App’s gross profit was $1.83 billion. The company reported that Cash App had 59 million active users.

The rise of peer-to-peer payment systems like Zelle and Cash App have forced financial institutions across Massachusetts to double down on fraud prevention.