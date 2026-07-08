Computershare-Anchored Offices Sold to Lender for $21M

A lender took possession of a Canton office property that went to online auction this spring in a $21.35 million transaction.

LNR Partners acquired the 259,341-square-foot 150 Royall St., which was auctioned by Tranzon.com, on June 23, according to a Norfolk County foreclosure deed.

The 2-story office building near the junction of Interstates 93 and 95 was developed in 1968. It previously traded for $58 million in 2015, when an affiliate of Quincy-based Jumbo Capital acquired it with $38 million in Wells Fargo Bank financing.

The property was placed in special servicing in June 2025 due to the owner’s inability to pay off the mortgage, which had a June 2025 maturity, according to a Fitch Ratings report. The largest tenant, stock transfer agent Computershare, was discussing a three-year extension, and the property was 76 percent occupied as of September 2025, the report stated.

The property also attracted a 31,569-square-foot lease by Sick Inc. in February 2024.

The property’s mortgage was assigned to Miami Beach-based LNR Partners in November 2025, according to a Norfolk County Registry of Deeds filing.

Auctioneers marketed the property’s potential for future uses ranging from office lease-up to adaptive reuse. The building formerly included the regional offices for OneBeacon Insurance.