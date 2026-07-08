Boston Developer Buys Fort Point Offices for $28M

Another brick-and-beam office building in Boston’s Fort Point traded hands with its acquisition by a local real estate investor.

Eastern Real Estate paid $28 million for the 374 Congress St. property. The building totals 104,712 square feet, according to Boston Assessing Department records.

Its assessment has declined from nearly $39 million in 2023 to $31.7 million in 2026, according to Boston assessing department records.

The 374 Congress St. property was part of a five-building portfolio acquired by Nuveen in 2016 for $225 million.

The Davis Companies of Boston acquired three of the properties from Nuveen in January for $56 million.

Eastern Real Estate did not respond to a request for comment on its plans.

The neighborhood has attracted significant interest from investors over the past year participating in Boston’s office to residential conversion program. Declining office occupancy for the class B buildings and a reset in pricing made some of the historic structures desirable for residential reuse.

In May, the Boston Planning & Development Agency approved a 145-unit conversion at 320 Summer St.

Boston Pinnacle Properties is nearing the completion of its 263 Summer St. conversion project into 77 apartments, which will be available for occupancy in September.