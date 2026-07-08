Webster First Launches P2P Payments

Webster First Federal Credit Union customers can now utilize peer-to-peer payments after the credit union signed a deal with core provider Jack Henry.

The bank said it’s signed on to use John Henry’s Payrailz payments software.

With the digital tool, customers send P2P transfers using just the recipient’s name and mobile phone number, similar to other payment apps like Venmo.

Transfers between Webster First accounts and standard external ACH payments are available at no cost, the bank said. For faster delivery, recipients can choose to accept the funds instantly for a flat $2.50 fee.

“We’re pleased that Webster First Federal Credit Union is enabling members to send P2P payments through Payrailz Pay a Person, while also giving recipients the option to receive funds instantly over the RTP and FedNow payment rails,” Jack Henry Payment Solutions President Tede Forman said in a statement. “This fast, convenient exchange of funds supports a broad range of accountholders – from small businesses looking to grow to consumers seeking better control of their cash flow.”

Webster First said the payment solution is built directly into its online banking platform. The credit union said the rollout reflects a growing industry shift toward in-app, real-time payment experiences.