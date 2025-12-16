Mass. Home Prices Reach All-Time High in November

Massachusetts’ median single-family home price reached an all-time high in the month of November, according to new data.

The median single-family home sale price increased 5 percent on a year-over-year basis to $630,000, reported The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. The year-to-date median sales price similarly increased by 4.1 percent, to $640,000.

In November, there were 3,353 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 6 percent drop from when there were 3,566 transactions a year ago. Additionally, there were 39,495 single-family home sales in the first 11 months of 2025, a 2.7 percent increase from 2024.

“The median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts rose 5 percent year-over-year in November, reaching a new all-time high of $630,000,” Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “While that marks a record for the month, prices were effectively flat compared to October and only $5,000 higher than in September. There has been ongoing speculation that higher interest rates would begin to put downward pressure on home prices after nearly five years of record-setting growth across the Bay State. However, a closer look at historical trends shows that flat pricing in the fall is typical, as market activity tends to level off before the seasonal slowdown in the winter months.”

In Greater Boston, the greatest impact was seen in the year-to-date median single-family home prices. Year-to-date, there were 19,267 single-family home sales in Greater Boston in 2025 and a median sale price of $800,000, up 5 percent from 2024.

After a summer and fall that saw most of its extra inventory come off the market or sell, the Massachusetts condominium market remained relatively flat and in some instances, took a dip in November.

There were 1,344 condominium sales in November 2025, a 6.9 percent drop compared to 1,444 in November 2024 at a median sale price of $540,000, up less than 1 percent.

Additionally, there were 17,786 condominium sales in the first 11 months of 2025, a 3 percent increase. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median price increased 0.8 percent from 2024 to $540,000.

“The Massachusetts condo market showed similar patterns in November, with the median price holding relatively steady for a third consecutive month while sales declined compared to a year earlier,” Norton said. “One of the more notable takeaways is the year-to-date median condo price, which is up just 0.8 percent year-over-year, settling at $540,000. Condos have traditionally served as a more affordable entry point into homeownership, and the recent flattening in prices could provide some welcome breathing room for prospective buyers – even as values hover near all time highs.”

In October, there were 1,686 condominium sales in October 2025, a 2.3 percent increase year-over-year.