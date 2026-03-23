Mass. Winter Home Sales Slowdown Continued in February

The Massachusetts home sales market continued to see a lack of activity in February.

According to the latest data from The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker & Tradesman, there were 1,969 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in February, an 8 percent drop from February 2025. Year-to-date, there were 4,274 single-family home sales in the first two months of 2026, a 10.6 percent decline from 2025.

“February usually has a reduced number of sales compared to other months, and last month was no exception,” Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “In addition to recent market fluctuations due to the interest rate environment, tariff concerns, and lack of inventory, this February also had a series of snowstorms, consecutive days with a windchill of less than zero, and days-long power outages.”

The trend matches up with separate data points from Zillow that shows a 14.8 percent drop in home-showings in January, the most recent month for which data is available.

And there was a 7.4 percent drop in new single-family listings in January, followed by a 14.7 percent drop in in February, according to Massachusetts Association of Realtors data.

The number of sales was also low on a month-over-month basis. With 2,305 single-family home sales in January, sales activity dropped by 14.5 percent in February.

The Greater Boston region also saw a similar trend. There were 882 single-family home sales in the Greater Boston housing market in February 2026, a 6.8 percent drop from February 2025. On a year-to-date basis, sales dropped by 11 percent to 1,940 homes sold in the first two months of 2026.

Condominiums were not immune to the lack of activity either. There were 905 condominium sales in Massachusetts in February 2026, an 18.3 percent decline. Year-to-date, there were 2,026 condominium sales in the first two months of 2026, a 10.6 percent drop from the first two months of 2025.

“In addition to the same patterns affecting the single-family market, there was a influx of condo inventory late last year that has largely been sold,” Norton said. “Without that bump in the market, the number of sales have dropped along with the inventory.”

There were 687 condo sales in the Greater Boston market in January, a 11.2 percent decline. Year-to date, there were 1,480 condo sales in the Greater Boston housing market a 6.8 percent decline from 2025.

New data from listings portal and brokerage Redfin suggests the Greater Boston housing market had nearly equal shares of buyers and sellers in February, with less than 1 percent more buyers than sellers.