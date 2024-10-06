Massachusetts’ Approach to Federal Infrastructure Money Is Working

As the saying goes, “slow and steady wins the race,” and Massachusetts is proving that when it comes to federal infrastructure funding. Understanding why we’re winning is essential as we plan for the future.

Nearly three years ago, the Biden-Harris administration launched a competitive grant process, and under Gov. Maura Healey’s leadership, Massachusetts has made significant progress over the past year. Thanks to strong state leadership and the effective work of our congressional delegation, the commonwealth is jump-starting critical infrastructure projects that will strengthen our transportation system and economy.

A Better City’s recent report, “Making a Comeback: A Review of Federal Infrastructure Grants and the Competition for Federal Funds,” analyzed the state’s performance in securing competitive grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Over the past two and a half years, the federal government has awarded more than $200 billion in infrastructure grants nationally, and while Massachusetts got off to a slow start, it is now emerging as a leader. Since October 2023, Massachusetts has ranked seventh in the nation for funding secured from all branches of the federal government, a significant leap from its previous ranking of 34th just one year ago.

This turnaround is no accident. It reflects a deliberate strategy by Gov. Healey to better position the commonwealth for federal success.

The governor established the Office of Federal Funds and Infrastructure, led by Quentin Palfrey, which assembled a team of experts to produce stronger grant applications, coordinate advocacy efforts and ensure state agencies pursued every opportunity for federal investment.

The results speak for themselves. In the last year, Massachusetts has secured over $1.3 billion for the rehabilitation of the Sagamore Bridge, $334 million for the I-90 Allston Multimodal Project, and $108 million for early work on the West-East Rail line. Most recently, the MBTA won a $472 million grant to replace a key drawbridge that serves North Station. This project will expand the rail lines on the bridge, leading to faster and more reliable service for riders on the north side of the commuter rail system.

Massachusetts is currently ranked sixth in the nation for infrastructure grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation, maximizing available opportunities in Washington, D.C.

Outperforming Swing States

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Massachusetts’ success is that it is outpacing many swing states in securing federal infrastructure grants.

Conventional wisdom suggested that politics would play a heavy role in the grant process, with battleground states receiving more attention.

However, A Better City’s report shows no correlation between competitive grant wins and being one of the seven key swing states in the 2024 election – Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona.

In fact, over the past year, Massachusetts has secured more federal funding than all these swing states except Pennsylvania. Since the start of this process in 2022, only Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina have won more in competitive infrastructure grants than Massachusetts.

What This Means for Massachusetts’ Future

The impact of these federal grants will be felt across the commonwealth for years to come.

Massachusetts is securing funding at a pivotal time, with the federal government prioritizing investments in public transit, road infrastructure and projects that reduce carbon emissions and support clean energy. Missing out on these opportunities would have been a huge misstep, but Gov. Healey’s team has ensured that Massachusetts is well-positioned to benefit.

Looking ahead, the race for federal infrastructure dollars is far from over. Billions more in federal funds are still available, and the competition for these grants will continue for the next three years.

To sustain its success, Massachusetts must remain proactive, especially in pursuing federal programs where it has yet to secure funding. For instance, the BIL includes $24 billion for intercity rail upgrades, mostly for Amtrak projects. So far, Massachusetts has not received any of this funding. Additionally, there are major opportunities for grants related to clean energy, domestic manufacturing conversion and new bus and subway vehicles. Securing wins in these areas will be crucial for future development.

Massachusetts’ recent successes in federal infrastructure funding remind us that smart policy can yield tangible benefits. These federal dollars are not just about upgrading infrastructure; they’re about preparing the commonwealth for the future. Paired with revenues from the Millionaires’ Tax and the forthcoming recommendations from the governor’s Transportation Funding Task Force, federal funding can help propel the Greater Boston economy and beyond.

Through careful planning and strategic action, Massachusetts is laying the groundwork for a more robust, sustainable, and equitable transportation system. The commonwealth is demonstrating that, with the right policies and leadership, we can build a future where transportation supports economic growth, reduces environmental impacts, and enhances the quality of life for all residents.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.