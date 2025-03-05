Massport, EDIC Seek Offers for South Boston Parcels

Massport’s latest real estate opportunity offers 16 acres of waterfront property for developers willing to upgrade its waterfront cargo facilities in South Boston.

The port authority is seeking proposals for the property, located near the end of the North Jetty, with the goal of upgrading waterfront infrastructure to support both container vessels and other cargo uses.

The development site is part of the 40-acre Massport Marine Terminal property, located on Fid Kennedy Avenue. The property has an existing 830-foot-long deck that was constructed in the 1940s, providing access to the main shipping channel of Boston Harbor.

In a request for proposals, Massport seeks developers with a “strong track record” in maritime industrial projects to reconstruct and dredge the North Jetty berth as part of the project. The current facilities are dilapidated and require “substantial reinvestment,” according to the RFP including reconstruction of the bulkhead, concrete deck and pilings.

The property includes a pair of single-story industrial buildings totaling 28,100 square feet, one of which requires “substantial repairs,” the RFP states.

Two optional parcels totaling 4.6 acres also are available immediately west of the larger property.

The Massport development sites are part of the 40-acre Massport Marine Terminal property located at the end of the North Jetty on Fid Kennedy Avenue. Massport leases the property from the Economic Development and Industrial Corp. of Boston.

The EDIC is separately offering a neighboring parcel at 3 Dolphin Way through a ground lease.

The 3-acre property contains a vacant 76,990-square-foot building which needs “significant investment,” according to the request for proposals.

The property was most recently leased to Cavalier Coach Corp. for bus storage, and is being offered in as-is condition. The EDIC is entertaining proposals to renovate the building or redevelop the site.

Proposals for the Dolphin Way property are due Thursday and the EDIC has scheduled a bid opening at 2 p.m.

Massport’s proposals are due Friday and the RFP lists a potential March timeframe for a developer selection. The board of directors is scheduled to meet March 20.